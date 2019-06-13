Readers have offered blunt advice to council chiefs preparing a review of public leisure facilities.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee is discussing how it can revamp premises such as Mill House Leisure Centre, Brierton Sports Centre, Headland Sports Hall and Grayfields Recreation Ground.

After reading our story, readers were quick to respond and aimed most of their suggestions at swimming facilities offered by the Mill House, in Raby Road.

Anna Gorse wrote on our Facebook page: “Just needs a clean up and re-painting. Redo the changing rooms, put new slide in and even do a fun day on a Sunday in the pool for the kids. Get some big toys out and floats.”

Gary David Blackburn added: “Sell it and build new leisure centre on Seaton where Coasters was knocked down.”

Tracy Cordon insisted: “Knock it down and start again but 100 per cent better.”

Kathleen Verrall said: “Do an extension and make a wave machine for the older kids/adults. Then do separate area for little ones. Hartlepool as always been behind all other leisure centres.

Bryan Littler looked outside Hartlepool for inspiration.

He wrote: “A cross between Haven Point in South Shields and Freeman's Quay in Durham for wet and dry side facilities along with outdoor facilities like Maiden Castle would be a winner, albeit an expensive winner.

“But at least it would be well used. Also free parking is a must.”

Karl Measor, however, had a different idea for how any council cash should be spent, writing: “Think they need to finish the roads first.”