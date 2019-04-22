Serving Cleveland police officer, 47, dies after car fire in Hartlepool

A serving Cleveland Police officer has died following a seafront car fire in Hartlepool.

Pc David Myers, who was part of Hartlepool's neighbourhood policing team, needed emergency treatment after the blaze in Seaton Carew on Monday, April 15.

Cleveland Police has confirmed today that the Pc Myers, 47, later passed away.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and police inquiries are still "ongoing" into the incident.

Pc Myers had previously served with the Metropolitan Police Service before serving for 16 years with the Cleveland force.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said today: "In the early hours of Monday, April 15, emergency services were alerted to a car fire on the seafront at Seaton Carew.

"A man required hospital treatment and we have now been notified that he has now died.

“Having spoken to his family, we can now confirm that the deceased was a serving Cleveland Police Officer, Pc David Myers.

The police spokeswoman added: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.

"He was 47 years old and he had 16 years’ service with Cleveland Police, having previously served with the Metropolitan Police Service.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are on-going and officers are supporting David’s family and colleagues.

"His family need privacy at this very difficult time and we would urge that everyone respects this."