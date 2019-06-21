'She is an outstanding detective' - praise for Cleveland Police officer 'highly commended' by International Association of Women Police
A Cleveland Police Detective has had her work recognised by the Association of Women Police (IAWP).
Detective Constable Rachel Graham, of the force’s, Fraud Investigation Team was nominated by her supervision for the IAWP’s Excellence in Performance Award 2019.
In a personal letter to Det Con Graham, IAWP Annual Recognition Program Chair Annita Clarke said while there could only be one recipient of the award each year, her application “so impressed the panel that it was felt [she] should be formally recognized.
Ms Clarke added : “The calibre of applications from across the globe was extremely high this year, so to be highly commended is a great achievement.
And she finished by saying: “This letter serves as a recognition for your dedication and service to the communities you serve.”
Det Con Graham has almost 28 years’ service as a police officer, spending five years as a uniformed constable, seven as a Child Protection Team Detective and 15 years in her current team.
She said: “It was a lovely surprise to receive this recognition, but I must also credit the team I work with, our analysts and intelligence officers as well as colleagues from outside agencies providing crucial evidence, not forgetting the guidance and endeavours of the Crown Prosecution Service lawyers and barristers.
“By working together, the combined efforts of us all enabled us to get justice for the victims and their families.”
Economic Crime Unit Sergeant Andy King nominated his colleague for the award – and said he fully agreed with the IAWP’s comments about her work.
Speaking of her ‘exceptional’ policing skills and ‘meticulous’attention to detail, he added: “Quite simply she is an outstanding detective who’s a great asset – not only to the Economic Crime Unit, but to Cleveland Police as a whole.”
Investigations overseen by Det Con Graham include a four-year operation involving a disabled woman who was targeted after winning the National Lottery, an elderly lady wth dementia who claimed a relative was stealing for her and a vulnerable elderly man who had his life savings stolen from him by a drug abuser.