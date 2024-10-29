One of the town’s museums hosted an event for the first time to remember heroes of a piece of “forgotten history”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, on the Headland, hosted the commemoration of local men who served in the Spanish Civil War.

The conflict was fought between 1936 and 1939 between the Republicans and General Francisco Franco’s Nationalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s event, organised by the North East Volunteers for Liberty group, remembered the 30 Teesside volunteers who served in the International Brigade on the side of the Republicans.

The Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, hosted the commemoration event on Sunday, October 27, to remember the 30 Teesside volunteers who served in the International Brigade on the side of the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War.

Diane Stephens, manager of the Heugh Battery Museum, said: “It was a really well attended event to remember the volunteers from Teesside who volunteered to go to Spain to fight.

"It was sobering to hear the stories that had been passed down through the families of these men about the hardships they suffered and how their contribution has been largely forgotten over time.

"The Heugh Battery Museum is familiar with trying to bring forward a piece of forgotten history, so it seemed only right that we agree to host an event to honour these heroes too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event’s organiser, Tony Fox, said: “Beneath clear blue skies, visitors, supporters and relatives of volunteers heard Councillor Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, welcome them.

Mark Boden (second left) performed a number of flamenco pieces on guitar during the commemoration event. He is pictured here alongside guests from the Communist Party of Spain.

"Jonathan Brash, MP, later spoke about how their example inspired us.

“Messages of support came from the KFSR – the German friends of the International Brigade and the Basque Children’s Association.

"Relatives of volunteers who could not make it – some from Australia and New Zealand – also sent messages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony continued: “Mark Boden’s magnificent performance of flamenco pieces on guitar was especially appreciated by representatives of the Communist Party of Spain because some were favourite pieces.

"Our Spanish guests also assisted Bob Beagrie with Spanish dialogue as he performed Romanceroes – poems inspired by the Spanish Civil War."

The commemoration service ended with Dr Bob Beagrie reading the names of all those who had died during the conflict and a poem inspired by the Teesside volunteers.

Tony said: “We are grateful to the staff of the Heugh Battery Museum for allowing us to commemorate the men from Teesside, for allowing us to renew and establish friendships and bonds of partnership and to honour the Volunteers for Liberty.”