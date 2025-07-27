Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Soundwave Festival 2025: 34 photos as people party in the sun in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jul 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Soundwave Festival returned to Seaton Reach, in Hartlepool, for a third-year-running, with thousands of music fans flocking to dance and sing along to nineties and noughties pop hits.

A number of pop icons took to the stage including B*witched, Chesney Hawkes and East 17.

Enjoying a day out with friends.

1. Soundwave Festival

Enjoying a day out with friends. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Fans enjoy Soundwave Festival 2025.

2. Soundwave Festival

Fans enjoy Soundwave Festival 2025. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Flower crown at the ready.

3. Soundwave Festival

Flower crown at the ready. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Thumbs up if you're having a good time at Soundwave Festival.

4. Soundwave Festival

Thumbs up if you're having a good time at Soundwave Festival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

