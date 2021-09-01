Specsavers Hartlepool staff see their way clear to helping young footballer who ran out of lenses day before big match

Jay Burton with the trophy won by Hartlepool Juniors, now called Seaton Carew Spartans.

Jay Burton, aged 11, wears contact lenses when playing football for Seaton Carew Spartans, formerly Hartlepool Juniors.

The team were undefeated before Jay and his teammates got ready to play their final game to clinch the Under 11s Russell Foster Youth League (RFYL) title.

Just the day before the big game, however, Jay’s dad, Andrew Burton, realised that he didn’t have any lenses left.

Specsavers Hartlepool manager Mitch Robb.

But store manager Mitch Robb and his staff acted quickly to fast-track his prescription with just hours to spare.

Andrew said: “I couldn’t believe it when we realised that Jay didn’t have any lenses left for the final game.

"That day I popped into Specsavers at Middleton Grange to see if they would be able to help me at such late notice.

“Jay has been wearing contact lenses for about two years so we know Mitch and the team at Specsavers pretty well.

“Mitch went above and beyond to get Jay’s prescription and the next day just hours before the big game, we had the lenses.

“As you can imagine, Jay was thrilled and I was relieved.

"We really appreciate it.”

Seaton Carew Spartans went on to comfortably win the match against a County Durham side played at St Hild’s School’s Saxon Field and lift the trophy as 2020-21 league winners.

Mr Robb said: “When Andrew and Jay came into store and told us about the football final, I just had to make sure he got his lenses.

“We just couldn’t let it be a ‘Should’ve went to Specsavers’ moment.

“I’m so glad we were able to fast-track his prescription and we’re delighted for the team who really deserve the win.

Specsavers’ intervention clearly helped as centre forward Jay, who is about to start secondary school at High Tunstall College of Science, found himself on the score sheet.

Mitch added: “Contact lenses are ideal for children and adults who play sports where it’s just not possible to wear glasses.

"We thoroughly encourage anyone who hasn’t tried contact lenses to come into store and speak to us – it can be life-changing.”

