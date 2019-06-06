Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light: You can still get tickets and this is how much they cost

If you're wishing you were going to the Spice Girls performance at the Stadium of Light tonight then you're in luck as there are still some tickets available.

Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty will take to the stage at the Stadium of Light tomorrow

After dazzling fans in the likes of Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester and Coventry, Emma, Geri, Mel B and Mel C are set to put on an unforgettable night that will take you back the 90s.

And if you're wanting to Spice Up Your Life then don't miss out on the last-minute tickets available for tonight's extravaganza.

Ticketmaster has tickets available from £77 for tonight's show.

Standing tickets cost £77 as do a number of block seats tickets at the back of the arena are also available for £77.

As you get a bit closer to the stage, tickets will set you back between £93.50 and £136.

While premier standing in the 'Spice Circle' cost £196 each for those who don't mind spending a bit extra.