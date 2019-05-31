Spice Girls in Sunderland: How the colour on your ticket tells you which entrance to use at the Stadium of Light

There is now less than a week to go until the Spice Girls take to the stage in Sunderland as part of their huge UK tour.

Fifty-thousand fans are expected to descend on Wearside to attend the show, which promises to deliver a packed programme of pop, with Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty supported by the chart-topping Jess Glynne.

You may have decided on your outfit, how you're getting to the Stadium of Light and even what you might get to eat and drink once you arrive (the important stuff) - but if you haven't yet looked at the particulars on your ticket, we're here to help.

Click here to find out what the stage times are for Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light



The stadium is being divided into multi-coloured zones for the event, to make it easier for visitors getting in and out of the venue.

Gig-goers are being reminded to check their tickets carefully in advance, so they know where to go and which zone to look for when they arrive on the night.

Fans queuing for the last concert at the Stadium of Light - Beyonce in 2016. Spice Girls will play on Thursday, June 6.

There will be a colour on the top of your ticket and it will correspond with an entry point at the stadium.

The colours are blue, green, platinum, purple, red and yellow, and here's what they mean:

BLUE GATE (seated): Tier 1 & 2 entry: turnstiles 1-8

GREEN GATE (seated and pitch standing): Seated: gates A & D, pitch standing: gates B & C

Geri, Emma, Mel C and Mel B on stage in 2012 at the London Olympics. Picture: PA.

PLATINUM: Hospitality entrance

PURPLE (seated): Tier 1 entry: turnstiles 17-24, tier 3 entry: turnstiles 9-16 and 63-68

RED (seated): Tier 1 & 2 entry: turnstiles 25-34, tier 3 entry: turnstiles 69-74

YELLOW (pitch standing): Pitch standing

Related content: Extra Metro trains announced for Spice Girls in Sunderland



Anything else?

Those holding VIP packages must enter through the Black Cats bar entrance, which is located in the Carling North Stand.

Fans who have purchased Spice Circle tickets will enter through the special Spice Circle entry point, located at gate 54A in the south stand.

Ticket-holders with accessibility requirements should enter through gate 62A, also located in the south stand.