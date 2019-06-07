Spice Up Your Life! Thousands of fans celebrate at Stadium of Light gig - check out our picture special

The Spice Girls are on Wearside as part of their mega UK tour, which launched last month and will end at Wembley Stadium next week. Performing as a four-piece, Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty have been enchanting fans across the UK with their greatest hits and dazzling outfits.

Who do you think you are? Fans dressed up ahead of the Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Fan Laura Miller prepares for the big night at the Stadium of Light. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Here come the boys! Lloyd Hewitt, Ricky Johnston, Adam Kemlo and Tony Stanley. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

People of the world, Spice Up Your Life! Gustavo Berkholt gets ready. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more