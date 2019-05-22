Staff at Hartlepool business more than halfway to fundraising target for hospice ahead of coast-to-coast ride

Bikers are more than halfway to their £5,000 charity target ahead of a coast-to-coast ride set to take place next month in aid of a Hartlepool hospice.

Town firm Bridgman IBC are making great progress with the fundraiser that is currently underway for their charity partner, Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue.

Staff at Bridgman, which manufactures pre-hung door sets and bespoke doors for UK-wide projects, will be taking part in the ride to raise sponsorship and have set themselves a target of £5,000.

The challenge will take place from June 7 to 9, with seven riders cycling the 150 mile route from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Hartlepool.

Bridgman are covering all event costs, ensuring that everything raised can be used to fund the patient care services provided by Alice House to families.

So far the company has generated more than £3,400.

Jim Greensmith of Bridgman, who is organising the project, said: “In 2016 as a business we decided we had room for a charity partner, it was a unanimous decision that Alice House be our charity of choice.

“This decision was mainly down to the fact that our employees are all from the local area and with us employing close to 70 members of staff there is a very strong chance that the majority if not all of our employees will be affiliated to Alice House in some way in their lifetime, whether it be via a friend, relative or directly – so anything we can do to help Alice House keep up the superb work they do for the local community the better.

“Our aim is to raise £5,000 for Alice House.

“Thanks must go to the directors of Bridgman IBC, Mick, Tony and Peter, who are funding the transport to Whitehaven, food and accommodation for the trip and also thanks in advance to the Alice House team for the promotional assistance of the event.”

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at Alice House, said: “The team from Bridgman are off to a brilliant start and I would like to thank and congratulate them on their fundraising success so far.

“Thanks also to everyone who has supported them on this massive challenge. I hope they enjoy taking part and supporting hospice patients.”

Anyone wanting to sponsor the team can do so by visiting https://hartlepoolhospice-fundraiser.everydayhero.com/uk/bridgman-ibc-c2c-challenge.