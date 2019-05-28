Still time to join in colourful Hartlepool fundraiser for Alice House Hospice

Participants still have time to pledge their support to Alice House Hospice’s annual Colour Run.

Now in its fifth year, the charity fun run of around 5km is open to all ages and abilities; participants will be showered with multi-coloured powdered paint along the route.

The start of the Hartlepool & District Hospice Colour Run at Seaton Carew last year.

It is being on June 22 at Seaton Carew and Exwold, Tata and Specsavers are the event’s official sponsors for 2019.

All three businesses are long term supporters of Alice House with Specsavers being regular sponsors of the both the Hospice’s Colour Run and Trees of Remembrance events.

Tata and Exwold are respectively, Patrons and Corporate Partners of the charity and both have engaged with a number of fundraising initiatives during their lengthy relationships.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “We are very fortunate to have the sponsorship of these three great organisations for the Colour Run, as well as their ongoing support. This kind of funding offsets event running costs which means that that all of the money raised by the supporters taking part goes directly towards providing care to our patients and their families.

Participants in last year's Colour Run at Seaton Carew.

"It is fantastic that locally based businesses are able to support their community in this way, especially during these challenging times. On behalf of everyone at Alice House I would like to express our deepest gratitude.”

The event is expected to attract around 300 runners and will also have music and entertainment from 10am on the day.

Since it began in 2015, the Colour Run has raised around £40,000 for local hospice care.

To register for the Colour Run, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/colourrun19

Jo Winspear with Mollie (13) and Luice (10)

For more information about Alice House Hospice events and news updates visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or follow Alice House on social media: Facebook @alicehousehospice or Twitter @AliceHouseHosp.