Storm Malik: 'Stay safe' warning in Hartlepool as nearby caravan park tells people to go home

While not seemingly as devastating as Storm Arwen back in November, council teams were still called out after a number of trees fell across roads.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a Sunday statement on social media: “We continue to have teams out and about across Hartlepool working hard to keep residents and businesses safe.

“Teams will continue to be on standby and we would urge residents to take care and stay safe.”

A fence and tree were blown over in Saturdays high winds next to Hartlepool Cricket Ground in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday morning.

With Storm Corrie forecast to quickly follow, Crimdon Dene Caravan Park, which briefly closed after suffering storm damage two months ago, urged people not to travel to the site and for those already there to leave.

A social media statement said on Sunday: “We’re really sorry to inform you that due to Storm Corrie that is due to hit the North East later today we ask that you do not travel to park.

"If you are already on park we ask that you please return home as it is not safe to remain here. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause, and will continue to keep you updated.

Around 78,000 homes across the region lost their electricity supply during the height of Storm Malik on Saturday.

A Hartlepool Cricket Club Over 40s player struggles with debris blowing across the pitch at Hartlepool's Brierton Community Sports Centre on Saturday.

This had reduced to 23,000 properties, mainly in County Durham and Northumberland, by early Sunday afternoon with Northern Powergrid confident of restoring supplies to most people by 6pm.

The Emergency Planning Strategic Co-ordination Group (SCG) for County Durham declared Storm Malik as a major incident on Saturday.

Multi-agency partners "have been working tirelessly over the day in local communities to clear blocked roads and footpaths, to clear debris and to keep our roads open”.

Chief Superintendent Richie Allen, the SCG’s chair, said: “We are working closely with all of our partners, including Northern Powergrid, to ensure that supplies are restored as soon as possible, particularly for those who are vulnerable.

Strong winds caused a tree to fall at Hart Lane, in Hartlepool

“It’s just two months since many communities were left without power as a result of Storm Arwen, so we understand that residents will be anxious to ensure their supplies are quickly restored.”

Anyone aware of an older or vulnerable person who still needs help is urged to contact Durham County Council’s customer services team on 03000 26 0000.

