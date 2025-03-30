Do you recognise anyone in these photos of Seaton Carew Library across the decades?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of Seaton Carew Library across the decades?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of Seaton Carew Library across the decades?

Story time: 17 retro photos of families enjoying days out at Seaton Carew library as it prepares to reopen after £250,000 refurbishment

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Seaton Carew Library is reopening on Wednesday, April 2 as a community hub after a £250,000 refurbishment.

The library first opened in 1970 and has celebrated 55 years as the area’s community hub and place of “first reads” for many.

The new community hub will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 12.30pm and 1pm until 5pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm.

Georgia Breward, Mathew Purdy, Millie Andrews, Anya Larkin and Chloe Gale don their best pirate hats for a bookstart event in 2008.

1. Ahoy

Georgia Breward, Mathew Purdy, Millie Andrews, Anya Larkin and Chloe Gale don their best pirate hats for a bookstart event in 2008. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Youngsters get involved in a reading session back in 2006.

2. Reading session

Youngsters get involved in a reading session back in 2006. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoy themselves during a read and rhyme session in 2009.

3. Name the dragon

Youngsters enjoy themselves during a read and rhyme session in 2009. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Families get ready for the library's read and rhyme session in 2009.

4. Read and rhyme

Families get ready for the library's read and rhyme session in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice