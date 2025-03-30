The library first opened in 1970 and has celebrated 55 years as the area’s community hub and place of “first reads” for many.
The new community hub will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 12.30pm and 1pm until 5pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm.
1. Ahoy
Georgia Breward, Mathew Purdy, Millie Andrews, Anya Larkin and Chloe Gale don their best pirate hats for a bookstart event in 2008. Photo: TC
2. Reading session
Youngsters get involved in a reading session back in 2006. Photo: TC
3. Name the dragon
Youngsters enjoy themselves during a read and rhyme session in 2009. Photo: LH
4. Read and rhyme
Families get ready for the library's read and rhyme session in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid
