News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
The Tower of Light event.The Tower of Light event.
The Tower of Light event.

Stunning fireworks and light show at Hartlepool Tall Ships Races on Friday night

What a night! Hartlepool was treated to showstopping bands and a spectacular outdoor theatre on Friday night.
By Mark Payne
Published 8th Jul 2023, 01:34 BST

Friday drew to a close with the spectacular The Tower of Light show featuring pyrotechnics, performance and music on Victoria Quay.

Earlier, rock band Maxïmo Park headlined the main X-Energy stage to a big crowd who sang along to the North East group’s top hits and new material.

The day saw the colourful crew parade. See our gallery here.

Fireworks light up the sky over Hartlepool marina following the Tower of Light show at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

1. 1.

Fireworks light up the sky over Hartlepool marina following the Tower of Light show at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Tower of Light was put on by Walk the Plank, one of the UK’s leading outdoor arts companies. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

2. 2.

Tower of Light was put on by Walk the Plank, one of the UK’s leading outdoor arts companies. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Sparks fly during the Tower of Light performance. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. 3.

Sparks fly during the Tower of Light performance. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
A performer on the lighthouse during the Tower of Light performance at the Tall Ships, Hartlepool. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. 4.

A performer on the lighthouse during the Tower of Light performance at the Tall Ships, Hartlepool. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HartlepoolNorth East