Stunning fireworks and light show at Hartlepool Tall Ships Races on Friday night
What a night! Hartlepool was treated to showstopping bands and a spectacular outdoor theatre on Friday night.
Friday drew to a close with the spectacular The Tower of Light show featuring pyrotechnics, performance and music on Victoria Quay.
Earlier, rock band Maxïmo Park headlined the main X-Energy stage to a big crowd who sang along to the North East group’s top hits and new material.
