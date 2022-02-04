Sunderland AFC's Jermain Defoe meets Bradley Lowery's baby sister Gracie-Mae for the first time

Jermain Defoe met Gracie for the first time.

Defoe was revered for his goal scoring efforts during his first spell at the club as well as the emotional bond he forged with brave Bradley.

The inspirational young football fan, who was from Blackhall, sadly died in 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer.

The pair met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats and their special friendship formed.

Baby Gracie had cuddles with Jermain Defoe ahead of his return to Sunderland AFC.

Now, following his return to Sunderland late last month, the 39-year-old footballer was pictured having a cuddle with Bradley’s baby sister Gracie-Mae.

A cute snap of the pair was posted on mum Gemma Lowery’s twitter account.

Her tweet said: “It was good to catch up with @IAmJermainDefoe and he got to meet Gracie for the first time. Gracie was just like her big brother and chilled whilst having lovely cuddles.”

Defoe has received a warm welcome back to the club from Gemma and her family as well as many excited fans.

In an earlier post online, Bradley’s family said: “@iamjermaindefoe to return home to our beloved Sunderland AFC. Bradley will be smiling from cheek to cheek. He’s coming home, he’s coming home, he’s comingggggg. Jermain is coming home!!!”

Defoe’s debut, however, ended in a surprise 2-1 home defeat by lowly Doncaster Rovers although the club have generously agreed to donate £1 per ticket sold to The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

