Tail of delight after rescuers untangle baby squirrels

Four baby squirrels had to be separated after their tails got in a tangle.

They were found by a member of the public in some woods alongside the A689 in Wynyard on Bank Holiday Monday.

RSPCA inspector Clare Wilson said: “The call said that four baby squirrels had been tied together by their tails so couldn’t get away from each other.

“I was a little sceptical as to how anyone could have done this so went as soon as I could to have a look.

“We find wildlife in some very strange predicaments but this sounded particularly odd, and it definitely was.”

The caller had managed to get the squirrels into a box with two pairs of gloves on so when the inspector arrived she was surprised to see that he was right - four juvenile squirrels were in fact all attached together by their tails.

Inspector Wilson added: “There were lots of leaves and twigs also tangled and squirrels have sharp teeth so I took them to Vets Now Middlesbrough where we had more hands to help them.

“The vet nurses put towels over the squirrels so they felt safer.

“They seemed to realise we were trying to help them as they stayed quiet while the vet worked to untangle them.

“It turned out once the twigs and leaves were removed that the four tails were all literally plaited together.”

All four baby squirrels were uninjured and are doing well.

They are being looked after at a local vets until we can transfer them to a wildlife centre with a licence to release grey squirrels, which we hope will happen when they are old enough.

“It’s impossible to know for sure how they came to be in such a predicament. I think they must have become entangled in the nest and, maybe in their haste to get free, jumped over each other effectively plaiting the tails so they were completely stuck," said Inspector Wilson.

“I am so glad they were found in this remote area of woodland and that we could step in to help.”

