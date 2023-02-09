Take a first glimpse inside Hartlepool's Get Out Escape Rooms's new attraction

On Thursday, February 23, Get Out Escape Rooms, in Church Street, will unveil The Break In.

In The Break In, teams of two to six players will find themselves trapped in a mansion with a vault protecting a priceless diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the opening of the new room, co-founder Alex Mathews said: “I cannot wait for it to open. I’m really excited.”

Alex Matthews inside Get Out Escape Rooms' new room, The Break In.

He added: “We are just putting the final touches on it now and testing everything to make sure it all works.”

Get Out Escape Rooms launched in August 2022 and features secret panels, moving walls and high-quality props where players have just 60 minutes to solve the mystery and escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Alex’s first business venture that he started alongside his fiance, Rachel Wates, who are both looking forward to seeing how their new room is received by the public.

Speaking about their current room, Legend, Alex said: “The reaction so far has been amazing.”

New escape room, The Break In, at Get Out Escape Rooms, in Church Street.

Legend is based on the town’s own history where players must save the legendary Hartlepool monkey before it is hanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in August, Get Out Escape Rooms has seen a rise in popularity across the region, with one couple from Doncaster escaping with just seconds to spare.

To cope with the rise in demand, Alex and Rachel have expanded their team to include three new game masters.

Alex said: “It has allowed us to really open up our availability.”

Get Out Escape Rooms is open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday and is suitable for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children under 12, however, may need a “few extra hints along the way”.