Take a look around the block: 17 retro photos of people enjoying life in Hartlepool’s Rift House

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST
From fun days on the rec to learning at school, Rift House holds memories for many people in Hartlepool.

Do you have any of your own memories to share.

Ian Hepple offers a Judo taster session for year 6 pupils at Rift House Primary School in 2015.

1. It's Judo time

Ian Hepple offers a Judo taster session for year 6 pupils at Rift House Primary School in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Rift House Primary School hosts a summer fun day in 2003.

2. Summer fun

Rift House Primary School hosts a summer fun day in 2003. Photo: TC

Rift House Primary School pupils sing some Christmas carols for residents at Lindisfarne Nursing Home in 2005.

3. Carols

Rift House Primary School pupils sing some Christmas carols for residents at Lindisfarne Nursing Home in 2005. Photo: LH

A new nursery is built at Rift House Primary School in 2003.

4. New beginnings

A new nursery is built at Rift House Primary School in 2003. Photo: TC

