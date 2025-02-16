Do you have any of your own memories to share.
1. It's Judo time
Ian Hepple offers a Judo taster session for year 6 pupils at Rift House Primary School in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Summer fun
Rift House Primary School hosts a summer fun day in 2003. Photo: TC
3. Carols
Rift House Primary School pupils sing some Christmas carols for residents at Lindisfarne Nursing Home in 2005. Photo: LH
4. New beginnings
A new nursery is built at Rift House Primary School in 2003. Photo: TC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.