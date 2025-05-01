Take a look at these 13 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1960s

Here then are 13 retro photos of people out and about enjoying themselves between 1960 and 1969.
1. Stranton FC
Stranton FC's football team are pictured back in the 1960s. Photo: TY
2. Winners
Lynnfield FC win a school football competition in the 1960s and are pictured here at the Victoria Ground receiving their trophy. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Henry Smith Grammar School
Does anyone recognise any of these pupils from Henry Smith Grammar School in 1961? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Flooded
Pictured here is a rather flooded Stranton in the 1960s. Do you remember going into any of the shops along here? Photo: Brian Scott-Davison
