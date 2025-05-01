Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1960s?Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1960s?
Take a look at these 13 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1960s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st May 2025, 13:16 BST
From England’s World Cup victory and the moon landings to the rise of the swinging sixties, this decade holds a lot of memories for many.

Here then are 13 retro photos of people out and about enjoying themselves between 1960 and 1969.

Stranton FC's football team are pictured back in the 1960s.

1. Stranton FC

Stranton FC's football team are pictured back in the 1960s. Photo: TY

Lynnfield FC win a school football competition in the 1960s and are pictured here at the Victoria Ground receiving their trophy.

2. Winners

Lynnfield FC win a school football competition in the 1960s and are pictured here at the Victoria Ground receiving their trophy. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Does anyone recognise any of these pupils from Henry Smith Grammar School in 1961?

3. Henry Smith Grammar School

Does anyone recognise any of these pupils from Henry Smith Grammar School in 1961? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pictured here is a rather flooded Stranton in the 1960s. Do you remember going into any of the shops along here?

4. Flooded

Pictured here is a rather flooded Stranton in the 1960s. Do you remember going into any of the shops along here? Photo: Brian Scott-Davison

