Take a look inside Hartlepool’s Marco Polo Italian restaurant as it goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2025, 11:41 GMT
One of Hartlepool’s former popular restaurant is going under the hammer as it goes on the market for less than £300,000.

Marco Polo, in York Road, Hartlepool, is on the market for £295,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

It boasts a large open-plan restaurant and bar, two function rooms and a residential apartment that comprises of three double bedrooms.

This cosy Italian restaurant, in York Road, Hartlepool, is up for sale for £295,000.

This cosy Italian restaurant, in York Road, Hartlepool, is up for sale for £295,000. Photo: Rightmove

Marco Polo currently operates a seven-year full repair lease and generates a rental income of £31,270 per year.

Marco Polo currently operates a seven-year full repair lease and generates a rental income of £31,270 per year. Photo: Rightmove

This property has a large and expansive restaurant and bar space on the ground floor.

This property has a large and expansive restaurant and bar space on the ground floor. Photo: Rightmove

This property is large and cavernous and has excellent business potential.

This property is large and cavernous and has excellent business potential. Photo: Rightmove

