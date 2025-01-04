Marco Polo, in York Road, Hartlepool, is on the market for £295,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
It boasts a large open-plan restaurant and bar, two function rooms and a residential apartment that comprises of three double bedrooms.
1. Marco Polo
This cosy Italian restaurant, in York Road, Hartlepool, is up for sale for £295,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Italian restaurant
Marco Polo currently operates a seven-year full repair lease and generates a rental income of £31,270 per year. Photo: Rightmove
3. Large restaurant space
This property has a large and expansive restaurant and bar space on the ground floor. Photo: Rightmove
4. Business potential
This property is large and cavernous and has excellent business potential. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.