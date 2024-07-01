This grade II listed cottage on The Green, in Elwick, is currently on the market for £250,000.This grade II listed cottage on The Green, in Elwick, is currently on the market for £250,000.
This grade II listed cottage on The Green, in Elwick, is currently on the market for £250,000.

Take a look inside this grade II listed cottage on the outskirts of Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:29 BST
This cosy cottage has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large landscaped garden.

Currently on the market for £250,000 by Smith & Friends, this cottage retains many of its original features.

This grade II listed detached cottage has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

1. The Green, Elwick

This grade II listed detached cottage has two bedrooms and one bathroom.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining area featuring an Inglenook fireplace, multi-fuel burner and ornate staircase.

2. Lounge

This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining area featuring an Inglenook fireplace, multi-fuel burner and ornate staircase.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This grade ll listed detached cottage used to be two farm cottages until its owners converted it.

3. Grade II listed building

This grade ll listed detached cottage used to be two farm cottages until its owners converted it.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining room boasting original features and beams.

4. Dining room

This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining room boasting original features and beams.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool