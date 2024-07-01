Currently on the market for £250,000 by Smith & Friends, this cottage retains many of its original features.
1. The Green, Elwick
This grade II listed detached cottage has two bedrooms and one bathroom.Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining area featuring an Inglenook fireplace, multi-fuel burner and ornate staircase.Photo: Rightmove
3. Grade II listed building
This grade ll listed detached cottage used to be two farm cottages until its owners converted it.Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
This cottage has an open plan lounge and dining room boasting original features and beams.Photo: Rightmove