Take a look inside this half a million pound Hartlepool home featuring home cinema, sauna and hot tub room

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
This semi-detached Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a south-facing garden.

This home, on Clifton Avenue, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £450,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This large home in Clifton Avenue has six bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and three bathrooms.

1. Semi-detached home

This large home in Clifton Avenue has six bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and three bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove

This spacious open-plan kitchen/diner is the hub of this family home. It features a breakfast bar and an area to relax and eat.

2. Kitchen

This spacious open-plan kitchen/diner is the hub of this family home. It features a breakfast bar and an area to relax and eat. Photo: Rightmove

At the far end of the kitchen/diner is a lounge area, with a media wall and games area.

3. Lounge area

At the far end of the kitchen/diner is a lounge area, with a media wall and games area. Photo: Rightmove

Large doors open out from the kitchen/diner onto a good-sized patio area, making this the perfect spot for alfresco dining or entertaining friends.

4. Alfresco dining area

Large doors open out from the kitchen/diner onto a good-sized patio area, making this the perfect spot for alfresco dining or entertaining friends. Photo: Rightmove

