This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema room and allotment.This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema room and allotment.
This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema room and allotment.

Take a look inside this large detached home on the outskirts of Hartlepool currently on the market for more than £1million

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th May 2024, 13:13 BST
This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home cinema and landscaped garden.

This property, in the Duke of Wellington Gardens, Wynyard, on the edge of Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £1,195,000 and is being marketed by Venture Properties.

This detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is one of the largest plots in this gated development.

1. Detached home

This detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is one of the largest plots in this gated development. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property has a large and modern entrance hall featuring a bespoke staircase and large cloakroom. The hall leads off into two reception rooms, a cinema room and an open-plan kitchen, diner and family area.

2. Entrance hall

This property has a large and modern entrance hall featuring a bespoke staircase and large cloakroom. The hall leads off into two reception rooms, a cinema room and an open-plan kitchen, diner and family area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a large, open-plan kitchen, diner and family area featuring a breakfast bar, media wall and inset fireplace.

3. Kitchen, diner and family room

This home has a large, open-plan kitchen, diner and family area featuring a breakfast bar, media wall and inset fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This open-plan kitchen area has a beautiful skylight above the breakfast bar, allowing plenty of natural light to brighten the large room.

4. Kitchen

This open-plan kitchen area has a beautiful skylight above the breakfast bar, allowing plenty of natural light to brighten the large room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool