This property, in the Duke of Wellington Gardens, Wynyard, on the edge of Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £1,195,000 and is being marketed by Venture Properties.
1. Detached home
This detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is one of the largest plots in this gated development. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This property has a large and modern entrance hall featuring a bespoke staircase and large cloakroom. The hall leads off into two reception rooms, a cinema room and an open-plan kitchen, diner and family area. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen, diner and family room
This home has a large, open-plan kitchen, diner and family area featuring a breakfast bar, media wall and inset fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This open-plan kitchen area has a beautiful skylight above the breakfast bar, allowing plenty of natural light to brighten the large room. Photo: Rightmove