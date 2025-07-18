This five-bed home is currently on the market for £1.25million.placeholder image
This five-bed home is currently on the market for £1.25million.

Take a look inside this £1.25million home on the outskirts of Hartlepool with home cinema

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
This large detached home at Wynyard has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a double garage.

It is currently on the market for offers of £1.25million and over and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.

This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a home cinema.

1. The Beaumont

This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a home cinema.

This open-plan modern kitchen has a range of kitchen appliances including a coffee machine and integrated fridge-freezer, as well as a wine chilled and breakfast bar.

2. Kitchen

This open-plan modern kitchen has a range of kitchen appliances including a coffee machine and integrated fridge-freezer, as well as a wine chilled and breakfast bar.

Leading off from the kitchen is an open-plan dining area and snug, perfect for entertaining guests.

3. Dining area

Leading off from the kitchen is an open-plan dining area and snug, perfect for entertaining guests.

The main living space can be found at the back of the house and has a media wall, gas fire and full-height concertina doors leading directly out into the garden.

4. Living space

The main living space can be found at the back of the house and has a media wall, gas fire and full-height concertina doors leading directly out into the garden.

