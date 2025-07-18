It is currently on the market for offers of £1.25million and over and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.
1. The Beaumont
This large detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a home cinema. Photo: Rightmove
2. Kitchen
This open-plan modern kitchen has a range of kitchen appliances including a coffee machine and integrated fridge-freezer, as well as a wine chilled and breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove
3. Dining area
Leading off from the kitchen is an open-plan dining area and snug, perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove
4. Living space
The main living space can be found at the back of the house and has a media wall, gas fire and full-height concertina doors leading directly out into the garden. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.