Take a look inside this £550,000 four-bedroomed home featuring a hot tub and barbecue area, conservatory and summerhouse

This four-bedroomed detached home is artistic in design and boats a number of contemporary features.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:19 GMT

This home, in Kingfisher Close, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden featuring a hot tub and barbecue area and summerhouse.

This property is on the market for £550,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This property is a four double bedroom detached house.

1. Perfect family home

Photo: Rightmove

This impressive entrance hall has oak stairs leading to first floor bedrooms and marble tiled flooring.

2. Entrance hall

Photo: Rightmove

This artistically decorated living room is perfect for gatherings and family time.

3. Lounge

Photo: Rightmove

This modern open plan kitchen leads directly into the dining room.

4. Kitchen

Photo: Rightmove

