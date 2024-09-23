This home in Wellington Gardens, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £1.35million and is being marketed by Harvey Brooks.
1. Wellington Gardens
This large detached property in Wynyard has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a cinema, gym and games room. Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
This large lounge is modern in design and benefits from plenty of natural light. Photo: Rightmove
3. Family area
This sunken lounge area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Photo: Rightmove
4. Home gym
This large gym area benefits from plenty of natural light both from its skylight and floor to ceiling windows, and also features a sauna. Photo: Rightmove
