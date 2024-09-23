Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Take a peek inside this £1.35million home on the outskirts of Hartlepool featuring gym, cinema room and sauna

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 13:14 BST
This large detached family home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a cinema room, gym and sauna.

This home in Wellington Gardens, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £1.35million and is being marketed by Harvey Brooks.

This large detached property in Wynyard has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a cinema, gym and games room.

1. Wellington Gardens

This large detached property in Wynyard has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a cinema, gym and games room. Photo: Rightmove

This large lounge is modern in design and benefits from plenty of natural light.

2. Lounge

This large lounge is modern in design and benefits from plenty of natural light. Photo: Rightmove

This sunken lounge area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining.

3. Family area

This sunken lounge area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Photo: Rightmove

This large gym area benefits from plenty of natural light both from its skylight and floor to ceiling windows, and also features a sauna.

4. Home gym

This large gym area benefits from plenty of natural light both from its skylight and floor to ceiling windows, and also features a sauna. Photo: Rightmove

