Take a step back in time: 13 retro photos of people enjoying life in Hartlepool in the Noughties

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:23 BST
It is hard to believe that we now 25 years into the new century.

Here then are a wealth of photographic memories for you of life in Hartlepool during the Noughties.

The Three Cooks, in King Oswy, hold a charity night in 2003.

1. The Three Cooks

The Three Cooks, in King Oswy, hold a charity night in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Amanda Ainsley and Donna Redgrave are crowned winners at the Hartlepool music and arts festival at the Town Hall in 2003.

2. Music and arts festival

Amanda Ainsley and Donna Redgrave are crowned winners at the Hartlepool music and arts festival at the Town Hall in 2003. Photo: DW

Locals gather on the Headland as the annual Headland carnival opens in 2004.

3. It's carnival time

Locals gather on the Headland as the annual Headland carnival opens in 2004. Photo: SH

Happy days for those at the Headland carnival in 2004.

4. Happy days

Happy days for those at the Headland carnival in 2004. Photo: TC

