Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool's Foggy Furze across the decades?

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of Hartlepool’s Foggy Furze area across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2025, 08:40 BST
Foggy Furze holds lots of memories for many across Hartlepool.

Having photographed its different faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.

Locals get all dressed up for Halloween in 2003.

1. Spooky season

Locals get all dressed up for Halloween in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Lollipop lady Karen Cavanagh helps little ones cross the road at the junction of Stratford Road and Stockton Road in 2009.

2. A helping hand

Lollipop lady Karen Cavanagh helps little ones cross the road at the junction of Stratford Road and Stockton Road in 2009. Photo: LH

Frank Reid, Bernadette Malcolmson, Ian Malcolmson, Trev Bennison, Brendan Ayre and Phil Dunn enjoy the match at The Greenside in 2005.

3. Three cheers

Frank Reid, Bernadette Malcolmson, Ian Malcolmson, Trev Bennison, Brendan Ayre and Phil Dunn enjoy the match at The Greenside in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Lewis Barker and Eve Readman enjoy a Mother's Day craft session at Foggy Furze Library in 2010.

4. Craft sessions

Lewis Barker and Eve Readman enjoy a Mother's Day craft session at Foggy Furze Library in 2010. Photo: TC

