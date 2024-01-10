News you can trust since 1877
Take a trip down memory lane: Six photos taken by international photographer as he brings Hartlepool in the 1960s to life in new exhibition

Images of life in Hartlepool - captured in the 1960s by a renowned British photographer - are being shown to the public for the first time in a new exhibition.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
The work of John Bulmer, 88, is set to appear in a new exhibition at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, from Saturday, January 27, until Saturday, May 4.

Born in Hertfordshire, John visited Hartlepool in the winter of 1962-63, capturing more than 40 photographs of Hartlepool life including locals collecting sea coal and standing in the dole queue.

He said: "It’s sixty years since the ‘big freeze’, when Hartlepool had a record cold winter which corresponded to having the highest unemployment in the country.”

Do you recognise anyone in these photos from the 1960s?Do you recognise anyone in these photos from the 1960s?
He continued: “The faces of the people showed an extraordinary fortitude, which is a reminder 60 years on of the strength of the people of the North East.”

The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am until 5pm.

Entry is free.

