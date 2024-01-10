Images of life in Hartlepool - captured in the 1960s by a renowned British photographer - are being shown to the public for the first time in a new exhibition.

The work of John Bulmer, 88, is set to appear in a new exhibition at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, from Saturday, January 27, until Saturday, May 4.

Born in Hertfordshire, John visited Hartlepool in the winter of 1962-63, capturing more than 40 photographs of Hartlepool life including locals collecting sea coal and standing in the dole queue.

He said: "It’s sixty years since the ‘big freeze’, when Hartlepool had a record cold winter which corresponded to having the highest unemployment in the country.”

He continued: “The faces of the people showed an extraordinary fortitude, which is a reminder 60 years on of the strength of the people of the North East.”

The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am until 5pm.