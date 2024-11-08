Tata Steel Hartlepool helps charity tackling bed poverty across the UK

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Andrew Ward, works manager for Tata Steel UK Hartlepool, with Helen Kenneally, Zarach’s national family engagement manager.placeholder image
Tata Steel UK’s Hartlepool site has donated £500 to help tackle bed poverty in the area.

The company is supporting the work of Zarach a charity dedicated to providing beds for children who do not have one following a request from town MP Jonathan Brash.

Figures reveal around 1,500 Hartlepool children do not currently have a bed of their own to sleep in at night.

Zarach, which has provided more than 9,000 beds across the country, is working with town schools to deliver bed bundles to children in need.

They are also forging partnerships with local businesses to boost fundraising.

Andrew Ward, works manager at Tata Steel in Hartlepool said: “This site has always been a big part of the local community, and we remain committed to supporting local causes that make a huge difference in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas.”

Helen Kenneally, from Zarach, said: “I would like to thank Tata Steel and Hartlepool’s MP, Jonathan Brash for making this vital donation possible.”

