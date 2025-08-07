An 18-year-old woman has sadly died following a crash on Greatham Back Lane on Thursday, August 7.

An 18-year-old woman has sadly died following a crash in Hartlepool earlier this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened shortly after 4am on Thursday, August 7, on Greatham Back Lane, in Hartlepool.

The woman was a passenger in a silver Renault Clio which left the road and crashed into a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the silver Clio in Greatham village, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268.

“Footage can also be uploaded directly here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/woman-18-dies-after-hartlepool-collision.