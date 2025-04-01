Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least 10 hectares of trees will be planted across Hartlepool over the next two years to help improved people’s “quality of life”.

According to Tree Equity Score UK, Hartlepool has the second lowest tree canopy cover in England.

The Tree Equity for Hartlepool project has brought together local landowners, national tree specialists, Hartlepool Borough Council, Trees on Tees Community Forest, The Woodland Trust, Thirteen Housing Group and Treeconomics to combat the issue.

Helen Featherstone, director of England North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As we welcome spring and we find ourselves enjoying the great outdoors more and more, it's great news that we're awarding this grant to Tree Equity for Hartlepool to allow people to connect with natural heritage on their doorsteps.

"Strengthening that natural heritage is a key priority for us here at The National Lottery Heritage Fund and we are incredibly proud to support this project that will tackle and overcome the low tree equity in Hartlepool.”

The project is being led by environmental charity Trees for Cities and is part-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with a grant of £250,000.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Trees are not only important for wildlife. It’s a well-known fact that people who live with trees around them enjoy a better quality of life.

"Over the next two years, there will be lots of tree planting opportunities for local people of all ages to get involved in and we’re looking forward to that so much.”

The exact number of trees to be planted has still to be revealed.