Ten North-East coastal properties for sale with sea views Fancy buying a property with a view of the North-East's stunning beaches and coastline? Here are 10 to consider in an area stretching from South Shields to Hartlepool. 1. Two-bedroomed flat in Sunderland Rightmove says: "The property is located close to a range of local amenities, schools and transport links. Offering sea frontage and pleasant views from the front of the property." 165,000. 2. Four-bedroomed detached house in Hartlepool Rightmove says of this property in Catherine Street, on the Headland: "Early viewing is highly recommended due to the property being realistically priced." Currently on the market for 330,000. 3. Three-bedroomed house in South Shields Rightmove writes: "Boasting picturesque views across the Leaze and sea front, this lovely home is one to view. "These enviable views" are available for 99,950. 4. Six-bedroomed end terraced house in Hartlepool Rightmove says: "Without question this exquisite five-storey end terraced house occupies one of the finest locations on the Headland if not the finest. The Cliff Terrace property is on the market for 390,000.