Ten coastal properties

Ten North-East coastal properties for sale with sea views

Fancy buying a property with a view of the North-East’s stunning beaches and coastline?

Here are 10 to consider in an area stretching from South Shields to Hartlepool. 

Rightmove says: "The property is located close to a range of local amenities, schools and transport links. Offering sea frontage and pleasant views from the front of the property." 165,000.

1. Two-bedroomed flat in Sunderland

Rightmove says: "The property is located close to a range of local amenities, schools and transport links. Offering sea frontage and pleasant views from the front of the property." 165,000.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Rightmove says of this property in Catherine Street, on the Headland: "Early viewing is highly recommended due to the property being realistically priced." Currently on the market for 330,000.

2. Four-bedroomed detached house in Hartlepool

Rightmove says of this property in Catherine Street, on the Headland: "Early viewing is highly recommended due to the property being realistically priced." Currently on the market for 330,000.
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Rightmove writes: "Boasting picturesque views across the Leaze and sea front, this lovely home is one to view. "These enviable views" are available for 99,950.

3. Three-bedroomed house in South Shields

Rightmove writes: "Boasting picturesque views across the Leaze and sea front, this lovely home is one to view. "These enviable views" are available for 99,950.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Rightmove says: "Without question this exquisite five-storey end terraced house occupies one of the finest locations on the Headland if not the finest. The Cliff Terrace property is on the market for 390,000.

4. Six-bedroomed end terraced house in Hartlepool

Rightmove says: "Without question this exquisite five-storey end terraced house occupies one of the finest locations on the Headland if not the finest. The Cliff Terrace property is on the market for 390,000.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3