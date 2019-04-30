The 11 best places for Italian food in the Hartlepool area, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor

Whether it's pizza, pasta, or something a little more exciting, everyone loves a good Italian meal.

Some are more authentic than others, of course. Here we look at the top 11 Italian restaurants in the Hartlepool area, as rated by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

1. Portofino, The Historic Quay, Maritime Avenue Repeat customers say the food and service at this place always live up to expectations, making it a go-to restaurant where there is never a complaint, and food and service is excellent. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

2. Sambuca, Church Street There was high praise for this branch of the popular North East chain of restaurants, with top marks given for the fish and seafood in particular. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

3. Matteos, The Front, Seaton Carew Described as a gem by one reviewer who said they visited every week and had never been disappointed, with excellent quality of the food for the price. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

4. Sambuca, Burnhope Way, Peterlee Amazing pizza and first-class food were among praise for this branch of the chain. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

View more