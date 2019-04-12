The 14 best places in Hartlepool for breakfast, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor
These are the best places for breakfast in Hartlepool, according to Tripadvisor.
The town has some great cafes and restaurants which are much-loved by diners for breakfasts out. Here we look at the top 14 ranked on Tripadvisor.
1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, 35 The Front, Seaton Carew
Id recommend the breakfasts to anyone and It was like being transported back to the 1940s in a really really good way! were among very flattering remarks left by reviewers.
2. Chilli Cake, 9 Upper Church Street
Reviewers praised the feast presented to them at breakfast, and there was also praise for the themed childrens breakfasts sometimes on offer.
3. Hardwicke Hall Manor Hotel Restaurant, Hesledon Road
Plenty of five-star reviews for the full English on offer here.
4. The Copper Kettle, Park Road
A quirky cafe with friendly staff, clean tables and excellent breakfasts with lovely coffee got this place the thumbs up.
