The research and development service at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has had a significant role in the national recovery study over the last two years.

The trial has helped uncover several medications proven to be effective in treating patients ill with the virus.

The team have been the second highest recruiter of patients to the study nationally and have been the first to test two treatments.

The Research and development team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

They have also been involved in the national Novavax study to produce a new vaccine – with the centre based at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The service is involved in more than 70 studies into a whole range of conditions and illnesses.

Justin Carter, clinical director for research and development, said: “The magnificent contribution the team made to the various studies into covid treatments and vaccines quite rightly got them the recognition they deserve.

“Not only that, it helped raise the role of research and its importance in helping discover new treatments in a way that we have never seen before.

“Our focus now is to build on the momentum we have gained over the last two years and I know we have the expertise and dedication in our team to achieve this.”

Research team lead Alison Chilvers added: “People have seen the impact research makes. It has helped us save lives and improve the health outcomes of so many. People have volunteered to be a part of these studies in record numbers.”

To find out more, visit www.nth.nhs.uk/services/research/

