The orange juice which may end up costing a Hartlepool motorist and her friend £100 each

Michelle Plant has been fined £100 for overstaying at Hartlepool Marina car park.

Michelle Plant, from Clavering, reunited with a Newton Aycliffe friend she hadn’t seen for 20 years for a drink of orange juice at a Hartlepool Marina cafe.

But two days after meeting up, the pair, who travelled separately by car, were each served with an unexpected £100 parking fine.

It happened after the friends believed they could park at Navigation Point for two-and-a-half hours by having the first 30 minutes free of charge and purchasing a two-hour ticket to cover the rest of their stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parking charge tariff board at Hartlepool Marina.

They left around five minutes before the two-and-a-half hour period had expired.

Recalling last month’s visit, Michelle, 60, explained: “The board said first 30 minutes free.

"We each bought a £1.50 two hour ticket, so that would have given us the half hour that we were there, then the two hours, which would equal two-and-a-half hours.”

She added: "I was absolutely shocked, because I thought we’d gone within the rules.”

Northwest Parking Management, which looks after the car park, has said a payment of £1.50 allows two hours stay on site and not two-and-a-half hours.

The company has also said that this is “clearly” stated by the tariff on site.

But former Hartlepool borough councillor Michelle has said the signage is “confusing” and needs to be made clearer.

She said: “I do believe there should be something added on. It says 30 thirty minutes for free and then it says £1.50 for two hours. It doesn’t say inclusive of the thirty minutes.”

She continued: “The sign is very confusing. It is not clearly indicated.

"They need to put correct signage. They need to put it correctly, so the average Joe Bloggs like me can go and read it and know exactly, yes, I can leave that car, safe in the knowledge that I’ve paid my car park fee."

Northwest Parking Management added: “The tariffs applicable and the terms and conditions of parking are clearly displayed on the signage around the site.

“The tariff on site clearly states: Under 30 minutes – free; From 30 minutes to 2 hours – £1,50. Thus a payment of £1.50 allows two hours on site and not 2.5 hours.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.