The overjoyed Hartlepool couple who have their 'little miracle' baby - and now they want to help others

Nina Faith Smith came into the world eight weeks ago weighing 6lbs 4ozs and made mum and dad Kayleigh, 33, and Steven, 31, immensely proud and happy.

The couple had tried for five years to become parents and that included two rounds of IVF treatment.

Then came the news that Kayleigh was expecting and Steven admitted: “It was absolutely the best feeling in the world.

Steven and Kayleigh Smith with their miracle baby Nina.

"We were trying for so long. We gave Nina the middle name of Faith because we kept faith in our journey to becoming parents.”

Now overjoyed dad Steven Smith wants to use his own dreams to help other couples who are going through the same experience.

Steven is an entrepreneur who runs the Body Doctor gym, in Hartlepool, and he is offering eight weeks of free training in the gym’s boot camp programme.

He said: “I can totally understand everyone who is going through this moment in their lives.

Steven Smith who runs the Body Doctor gym.

"Trying for a baby can sometimes be the most difficult part of you and your partner’s lives with added stress, anxiety and overwhelming feelings that you experience on a day to day basis.

"We want to show how exercise can help you and help in your fertility journey.

"If anyone is undergoing treatment under assisted reproduction through the NHS, we want to start you off with 8 weeks of totally free training in our boot camp programme.”

The programme includes help to with weight loss, mind occupying, increased libido, hormone balancing, better circulation and stress relief.

Baby Nina who has brought joy to parents Kayleigh and Steven.

Steven added: “You don’t realise until you have a baby that nothing else matters.”

Now the wants to “raise awareness” of how couples can be in the best physical and mental shape in their own assisted reproduction journey.

In the meantime, baby Nina is keeping mum and dad busy but Steven admitted: “She is as good as gold. She is at that stage where she is smiling. She is a happy baby. She is our miracle baby.”

The Body Doctor gym is based in Prospect Way and people can find out more at the group’s BodyDoctors Facebook page.

Steven and Kayleigh with baby Nina.