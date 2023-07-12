Abigail Moore got the crowd roaring with her rendition of Bryan Adams’s classic Everything I Do (I Do It for You) at the “blind audition” on the ITV prime time Saturday night – with three of the four judges turning their chairs for her.

The programme aired on Saturday evening (July 8) and will now see Abigail take part in the battle stages of the competition after she chose to join the team of Danny Jones.

Abigail, who has been singing for three years, said: “I was very nervous. I hadn’t done anything like that before.”

Abigail Moore has made it to the next stage of The Voice Kids UK.

She added: "It’s been mind blowing. I couldn’t believe I actually met real-life celebrities.”

Her captivating performance won over the coaches, who praised Abigail for her control and for making the song “her own”.

Will.i.am told Abigail: "You should really be proud of yourself. You’re really, really gifted. You’re fearless.

"They waited till the last minute to turn. I’m so happy they turned, but the audience was like ‘You better turn for her.’ The whole audience are on your side.”

Abigail's performance left her mum Nikki "immensely proud".

Pixie Lott added: "That song was actually my first dance at my wedding, so thank you so much for singing that. And you did it so beautifully.”

Abigail, who hopes to perform on the West End one day, “fell in love” with the song after listening to it with grandparents Linda and Harry Morrell.

They were "quite in shock” when the talented youngster chose it for her performance in the contest.

Abigail said: “They are really happy that I chose this song we now have a connection through.”

Since the programme aired at the weekend, there have been messages of support for Abigail from as far as Italy and Iraq, with people even asking for her autograph.

“Immensely proud” mum Nikki Moore said watching the programme was emotional after seeing Abigail perform live at the auditions, which were filmed back in March.

Nikki said: "It has been surreal. We weren’t so close to Abigail, we were stood to the side, so we couldn’t really see the judges’ faces or their reactions. We couldn’t really see Abigail’s reaction because we were stood quite far away.

"It’s been lovely to be able to see the programme just like everybody else and see everybody’s reactions. It was quite emotional on Saturday night.”

The flight attendant added: "Even if she hadn’t got any turns, it was just a proud moment to see her up on that stage, but when three judges turned, we couldn’t believe it.

"We were overjoyed for her, because we know how much it meant to Abigail.”

Abigail’s singing gift was discovered around three years ago. She also enjoys acting, dancing and gymnastics and looks up to Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

The West Park Primary Pupil will now be battling it out against others on team Danny for a place in the finals.