Theatre group get set to stage Legally Blonde in Hartlepool

Theatre fans are being urged to get their pink on and join Hartlepool Stage Society for an all singing and dancing feel-good musical comedy.

The society are busy rehearsing as they prepare to bring Legally Blonde the Musical to the stage this June.

Legally Blonde the Musical tells the story of a loveable, ditzy blonde on a journey of self discovery.

It is based on the award-winning Broadway musical sensation that was itself based on the hit Reese Witherspoon movie of the same name.

The story follows ditzy blonde Elle Woods as she strives to become a lawyer at Harvard Law School in a fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.

The production takes place at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, from June 19-22, and will feature members of the Hartlepool Stage Society, Karen Liddle Dance School, plus a live band.

Sarah Charlton, of Hartlepool Stage Society, said: “Legally Blonde the Musical will take you from the social whirl of California campus life to Harvard’s halls of justice with our heroine Elle, her Chihuahua, Bruiser and the bull-dog-toting-hairdresser Paulette.”

Cast members are looking forward to performing on stage.

Choreographer AJ O’Neill from London’s Pineapple Dance Studios led a workshop with the cast to choreograph the Legally Blonde Remix finale number for the show.

Tickets are £10 regular or £9 concession. Contact Sarah on 07882 576863, the box office on (01429) 890000 or visit www.destinationhartlepool.com

AJ O'Neill of Pineapple Dance Studios leads a workshop with the cast.