These adorable North East dogs have the most popular names in the UK
There is no denying that a cute dog picture brings a smile to your day.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:12 am
So with new data from Butternut Box revealing the most popular canine names in the UK, we launched a search to see how many of your pets fit into this group.
The research found Poppy, Bella, Teddy, Lola, Alfie and Luna to be the top six; with first-place Poppy coming out as top choice across 134 UK cities.
Without further ado, let us introduce you to some of the region’s happy hounds who go by these names.
Thank you to everyone who shared a photo and brought some extra sunshine to our day!
