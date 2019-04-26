They are the champions - of Hartlepool hip hop!

A fantastic night of hip hop at its best has been held in Hartlepool.

And this year’s Hartlepool Hip Hop Championships showed dance is alive and kicking in the town.

High Tunstall's team The Knockouts were in second place.

Crews took to the floor at the Borough Hall and wowed the audience with complex routines and premier performances.

But ultimately it was the team from Dyke House Sports and Technology College who took home the trophy.

Other schools taking part included Manor Community Academy, High Tunstall College of Science, English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and Acklam Grange School in Middlesbrough.

Crowds were also wowed by a special feature-length guest performance from the elite Ruff Diamond Company, led by Zac Healey, before all crews gathered together to end the night with one large dance off.

Caroline Webb, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Officer, said: “Once again the standard of competition at this year’s Hartlepool Hip Hop Championships was extremely high, and the crowds were wowed by the passion and determination of all competing crews.

“We would like to congratulate the winners of both the novice and the overall categories, and we look forward to welcoming even more crews to the floor next year.”