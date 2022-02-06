This is how many Hartlepool homes have low energy efficiency ratings amid bills crisis

The Government is being urged to make energy efficiency a national priority after energy regulator Ofgem announced the cap on energy prices will increase by nearly £700 from April.

Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A (the most efficient) to G – the least, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 59% of dwellings in Hartlepool had an EPC rating of Band D or below in 2020-21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

This was slightly higher than the average across England, of 58%.

Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soar to unprecedented highs.

This 54% increase will affect around 22 million households across Great Britain from the beginning of April, adding £693 to typical annual bills.

In response, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back, and a £150 reduction in council tax for millions in England.

But the Energy Saving Trust said the price cap rise – alongside higher living costs caused by further inflation – is "extremely worrying".

Mike Thornton, chief executive of the organisation, added: "As well as the need for immediate action and short-term support, the current crisis emphasises the importance of improving the energy efficiency of the UK’s housing stock in the long-term."

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.