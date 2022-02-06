This is how many Hartlepool homes have low energy efficiency ratings amid bills crisis
Three in five Hartlepool homes have energy efficiency ratings of Band D or lower, figures reveal, amid an energy crisis which is likely to see millions of people struggle to heat their homes.
The Government is being urged to make energy efficiency a national priority after energy regulator Ofgem announced the cap on energy prices will increase by nearly £700 from April.
Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A (the most efficient) to G – the least, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 59% of dwellings in Hartlepool had an EPC rating of Band D or below in 2020-21.
This was slightly higher than the average across England, of 58%.
Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soar to unprecedented highs.
This 54% increase will affect around 22 million households across Great Britain from the beginning of April, adding £693 to typical annual bills.
In response, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back, and a £150 reduction in council tax for millions in England.
But the Energy Saving Trust said the price cap rise – alongside higher living costs caused by further inflation – is "extremely worrying".
Mike Thornton, chief executive of the organisation, added: "As well as the need for immediate action and short-term support, the current crisis emphasises the importance of improving the energy efficiency of the UK’s housing stock in the long-term."