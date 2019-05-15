This is the number of Hartlepool children living in poverty

The local authority figure of child poverty in Hartlepool after housing costs is 36 per cent. These are the 12 areas of Hartlepool with the highest levels of children living in poverty after housing costs, based on wards.
View more
Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition highlights the levels of child poverty across Britain, illustrating that poverty is on the rise.
The local authority figure of child poverty in Hartlepool after housing costs is 36 per cent. These are the 12 areas of Hartlepool with the highest levels of children living in poverty after housing costs, based on wards.