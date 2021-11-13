Thousands of poppies dedicated to Hartlepool's war dead planted around memorial in Remembrance tribute

Volunteers from the Hartlepool Field of Remembrance Project have been hard at work over the past few weeks preparing for the annual tribute around the war memorial in the town centre.

Sunday’s Remembrance Day service which sees hundreds of people gather around the memorial in Victoria Road will be added to by more than 3,000 small crosses with paper poppies.

Each one is dedicated to someone from the town who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First and Second World Wars.

Councillor Paddy Brown planting the crosses for the Hartlepool Field of Remembrance in Victory Square.

One of the volunteers, Throston Councillor Paddy Brown, said: “For a little town like Hartlepool it’s a colossal amount.

"They are laid out in alphabetical order so loved ones can come and seek the name of their relative.

"I think it makes a massive difference to the commemorations. It just makes the event a bit more special and certainly if you’ve lost a loved one to be able to spend a bit of time here I think means a lot to people.”

A new feature this year is the addition of 2,500 poppies made out of recycled plastic bottle bottoms and caps.

Volunteers, led by the project’s Jaime Horton, have spent several weeks cutting them up, painting them at the Corporation Social Club in Whitby Street and assembling them at the Men’s Shed in Osborne Road.

Sunday’s service in Victory Square will be conducted by Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church, and the parade will leave the Market Square at 10.45am.

