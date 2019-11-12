Friends and family of the retired Durham Constabulary officer Phil Clapham raised more than £7,200 in his memory.

Family, friends and colleagues of PC Phil Clapham, who was affectionately known as ‘Clappers’, have raised more than £7,200 in his memory for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

Phil served with Durham Constabulary from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. During his career, the hero police officer received two commendations and one bravery award.

In a tribute to Phil, Durham Constabulary posted details about his brave actions.

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue. Picture by Frank Reid

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reads: “He was commended for his actions in June 2004 when, while off duty, he confronted four men who were committing an armed robbery at Shotton Post Office.

“Phil chased the offenders but was threatened with a firearm so they escaped, but he then returned to the scene of the crime to look after the victims.

“He was also commended for his professionalism and determination during a sensitive investigation which ensured the safeguarding of a vulnerable victim and her baby. The investigation also resulted in the successful conviction of the defendant who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape.”

Phil sadly passed away on October 19 last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He was just 55-years-old when he died.