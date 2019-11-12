Thousands raised for Hartlepool hospice in memory of hero police officer who confronted four men during an armed robbery while off duty
Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a former police officer who tragically died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Family, friends and colleagues of PC Phil Clapham, who was affectionately known as ‘Clappers’, have raised more than £7,200 in his memory for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.
Phil served with Durham Constabulary from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. During his career, the hero police officer received two commendations and one bravery award.
In a tribute to Phil, Durham Constabulary posted details about his brave actions.
It reads: “He was commended for his actions in June 2004 when, while off duty, he confronted four men who were committing an armed robbery at Shotton Post Office.
“Phil chased the offenders but was threatened with a firearm so they escaped, but he then returned to the scene of the crime to look after the victims.
“He was also commended for his professionalism and determination during a sensitive investigation which ensured the safeguarding of a vulnerable victim and her baby. The investigation also resulted in the successful conviction of the defendant who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape.”
Phil sadly passed away on October 19 last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He was just 55-years-old when he died.
On Friday, nearly 300 of his family, friends and former colleagues gathered at Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, where they raised more than £7,200 for Alice House Hospice.