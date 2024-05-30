Three fire engines attend Hartlepool house fire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham attended a late night house fire in Hartlepool that caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.
Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at a house on Rugby Street, in Hartlepool, on May 29 at around 9.45pm to reports of a house fire.
The brigade said in a statement: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Billingham.
"Four breathing apparatus and two jets were used.
"30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage to whole of property.
"Crews left the scene by 22.37pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.