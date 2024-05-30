Three fire engines attend Hartlepool house fire

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th May 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 12:54 BST
Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham attended a late night house fire in Hartlepool that caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.

Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at a house on Rugby Street, in Hartlepool, on May 29 at around 9.45pm to reports of a house fire.

The brigade said in a statement: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Billingham.

"Four breathing apparatus and two jets were used.

"30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage to whole of property.

"Crews left the scene by 22.37pm.”

