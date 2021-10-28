Steps have been taken by Cleveland Police to address the issues, but parents are also being urged to play their part.

Authorities say people living in the Throston ward have been subject to appalling behaviour at the hands of badly behaved youngsters, which have also included intimidating residents by tapping on the windows of bungalows.

Hartlepool safety chiefs have now issued a plea to parents after the alleged antisocial behaviour incidents, urging them to ensure they know where their children are and what they are doing in the run-up to Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Nicholas Stone, the council’s Neighbourhood Safety Team Leader, said: “Antisocial behaviour can have a really corrosive effect on the quality of residents’ lives and we are not prepared to tolerate it.

“However, it is vital that parents support our efforts to bring such behaviour to an end wherever and whenever it is occurring.

“They must take responsibility for their children’s behaviour and it is important that they know where they are and what they are doing.”

In one case a window was broken by a golf ball.

On one occasion, a youth rode a bicycle at a mother and her young son, badly frightening the child.

The incidents are said to involve a small group of youths moving between Throston Grange estate and the play area next to Hartfields at Bishop Cuthbert, where they have also been throwing fireworks.

It comes after Superintendent Sharon Cooney from Cleveland Police issued a similar plea, adding that factors such as darker nights and schools being closed can lead to more reports of antisocial behaviour.

She added: “We’d make a plea to parents to ensure they know where their children are and if they’re going out at night they know what they’re planning to do.”

Craig Strike, Head of Prevention and Engagement at Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We would appeal to everyone to act responsibly at this time of year and not put any extra pressure on our resources. It would certainly help if parents know where their children are and what they are doing.”

Anyone wishing to report anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood can call Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

