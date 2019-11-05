The Bradley Lowery Foundation, which launched in 2017 following the death of the six-year-old from Blackhall, will host this year's gala ball at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, on Thursday, December 5.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event are available to buy now – and its organisers hope to raise as much money as possible to further their invaluable work.

Bradley’s mum Gemma, along with family and friends, launched the charity to continue her son’s legacy and support other children dealing with a range of challenges.

Jermaine Defoe arriving at the Bradley Lowery Foundation's gala ball in 2018. Picture: Tom Banks.

To date, the Foundation has helped more than 100 families with raising money and awareness for young people with life-limiting conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have also been raised by the Foundation to further childhood cancer research.

Gemma said: “Our ball is a fantastic and fun way to raise money for a really good cause.

“Being on the December 5, it’s a perfect opportunity for businesses and organisations to come along and celebrate their Christmas parties with us.

Jermain Defoe, who had a special bond with Bradley Lowery as the youngster battled cancer, was among the guests at the Foundation's first gala ball.

“Since Bradley passed, I’ve worked nonstop with a dedicated team to ensure that his legacy lives on, and that we can continue to help poorly children across the UK.

“But we couldn’t do this work without the support of generous supporters, including the many businesses who regularly support our events.”

Jermain Defoe, who struck up a touching friendship with Bradley in the later stages of his life, was one of the guests at 2018 inaugural ball, along with then-Sunderland manager Chris Coleman and former Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper.

Gemma Lowery at the Bradley Lowery Foundation's first gala ball. Picture: Tom Banks.