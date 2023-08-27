Tickets splashed to just £3 at Vue Hartlepool to mark National Cinema Day on September 2

Tickets at Hartlepool's Vue Cinema will be £3 on September 2 to mark National Cinema Day.

Seats will cost £3 to see movies such as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Equaliser 3 on Saturday, September 2.

Darren Williams, the general manager of Vue Hartlepool, said: “Nothing quite compares to seeing a film on the big screen, which is why we’re thrilled to see the experience celebrated with National Cinema Day.

“We hope as many people as possible take part in the occasion and remind themselves of the joy of the big screen experience.

"There really is no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen and when better than on National Cinema Day for just £3 a ticket.”

National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK and Ireland which celebrates all things film, cinema and cinema-going.